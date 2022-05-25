.

Watch: Bear cub seen chasing two tigers Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An interesting encounter between a bear and two tigers at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra impressed netizens after it went viral on social media. In the video, the two tigers are seen moving in close vicinity with a bear. However, as one of the big cats moves closer to the bear, the latter lunges forward intimidating the approaching felines. Truly, Wildlife is full of surprises. Watch the video!