Bahrain artisans preserve traditional textile craft Published on: 2 hours ago



A Bahraini artisan who uses a traditional loom to make textiles says he's preserving an old craft in his country's heritage. Sitting on the ground in his workshop and carefully weaving threads, Mohammad Saleh crafts dresses, scarfs and handbags among other products. "It is good if people learn this craft, this will preserve Bahrain's heritage. Preserving it will save the craft of our grandfathers," he says. In Bahrain, the textile industry is considered one of the most important traditional crafts, passed on from one generation to the next. The village of Bani Jamra, to the west of the capital Manama, is known for its textile craftsmen. The Bahraini government last year provided three looms to the workshop where Saleh works, increasing the number of the traditional machines in the workshop to four. Saleh says his job needs "patience and a good mood" for someone to work properly. The artisan says products from his shop were showcased at the Dubai expo that was opened last month.