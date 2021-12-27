.

Watch: Badrinath shrine draped in white blanket Published on: 40 minutes ago



The shrine of Badrinath was draped in a blanket of snow on Monday as Chamoli district witnessed fresh snowfall. With the continuous snowfall, the temperature in the district has dropped several notches below. The tourists who are in the district to celebrate the new year and are witnessing the picturesque surroundings were happy revelling in the fresh snowfall. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the portals of the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district are one of the Char Dhams (four Hindu pilgrimage sites).