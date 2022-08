.

Published on: 3 hours ago

A baby elephant, along with its parents, takes a detour of Panna Tiger Reserve to acclimatise itself to the harsh conditions of jungle life. The forest guards took the baby elephant along with them. The wild animal is being provided training in survival skills, especially during the onslaught of nature such as rains and flooding of the forest.