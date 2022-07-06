.

Colours of nature: Monsoon breathes new life into Athirapally Falls

With rains lashing most parts of southern India, the Athirappilly Water Falls in Kerala are busting at their fullest. Situated in the Thrissur district, roaring amidst the thick canopy of Western Ghats, Athirapally falls can be reached by road from Nedumbassery Airport (32 Km) or from Chalakudy Railway Station (26.5 Km). This place is also well connected via road. KSRTC buses are also available from various points in the state. Kerala Tourism Department also offers one-day tour packages to Athirapally.