.

Atal Tunnel in Rohtang water-logged amid heavy rains Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Amid heavy rains in several areas of Himachal Pradesh, the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang is facing severe water logging issues. Though the commutation of vehicles passing through the tunnel did not get disrupted, a video shot on Thursday capturing the situation is going viral on social media. The video shows water accumulated in the tunnel, with water seeping through its walls as well. The Atal tunnel in Rohtang is the highest tunnel in the world, which connects Lahaul and Kullu districts.