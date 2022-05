.

Published on: 41 minutes ago

The Assam Police received the President’s Colour Award on May 10 after which the police were seen celebrating the award in Nagaon. The police also kept several programs to celebrate the same. While speaking to ETV Barat, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley said, “Assam Police are proud to receive this award. We kept programs to celebrate the same.”