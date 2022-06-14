.

Leopard attacks cyclist near Kaziranga National Park Published on: 2 hours ago

A man narrowly escaped a leopard attack near Kaziranga National Park in Assam. This incident was captured on CCTV. A huge leopard attacked the cyclist on the side of the Haldhibari cattle corridor but he managed to save himself as the animal jumped at him but went back into the jungle soon after. Since many areas of Assam are flooded, the movement of people from Kaziranga to Karbi Anglong has increased. District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park, Ramesh Kumar Gogoi has urged the commuters not to stop vehicles in the area for their own safety. He appealed to everyone to be careful