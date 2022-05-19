.

Watch: Assam BJP MLA takes piggyback ride during flood review

Assam: BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Shibu Mishra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a journalist. Assam is witnessing one of the worst flood situation. Over four lakh people have been marooned by the first wave of flood this year. The legislator was taking stock of the flood situation in his constituency. Mishra later clarified that he had to take the piggyback ride as he was not well.