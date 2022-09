.

Artist dies during live dance performance in Jammu Published on: 17 hours ago

A 20-year-old artist died after he collapsed on stage while performing a dance as part of Ganeshotsav celebrations in Jammu on Wednesday. The entire episode has been caught on camera. The crew initially had no idea when Yogesh Gupta collapsed and the music kept playing. They moved him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.