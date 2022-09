.

Over 30,000 women chant Ganpati Atharvashirsha at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Published on: 4 hours ago

The premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati came alive on Thursday as large number of devotees thronged to chant 'Atharvashirsha' prayers. As many as 31,000 women took part in the chanting at the premises in the morning. The devotees arrived in traditional attire. Singer Anuradha Paudwal also participated in the event.