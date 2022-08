.

Army soldier dies in road accident in Haryana Published on: 5 hours ago

In a tragic road accident at Kaithal in Haryana on Friday, one person died and another woman occupant of the ill-fated vehicle sustained severe injuries. The impact of the head-on collision between a van and bus was so severe that the van was totally mangled. The incident was captured on CCTV. The deceased was an Army soldier posted at Guwahati and had come to his native village recently, police said.