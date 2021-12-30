.

Argentina forest fire: Burns 4000 hectares of virgin forest Published on: 27 minutes ago



The bad weather conditions have intensified the forest fire in Bariloche, southern Argentina, on December 29.The fire which began on December 7 after a lightning storm in Bariloche in southern Argentina has burned more than 4000 hectares of virgin forest so far. The strong wind, with gusts surpassing 80km/h, has spread the fires across the main road connecting the city of Bariloche with other parts of western Patagonia. According to the Ambience and Sustainable Development Ministry, which is in charge of the fire's operation, 135 firemen are working on the ground, supported by three aeroplanes and three helicopters.