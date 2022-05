.

Electric bike goes up in flames in Andhra Pradesh

An electric bike caught fire in the West Godavari district. The incident took place in the Bhimavaram area. Madishetti Adinarayana of Bhimavaram was riding the bike when it suddenly came to a standstill. Smoke started blowing out of the vehicle. Seeing this, Adinarayana abandoned the bike and left the spot. Soon the bike went up in flames.