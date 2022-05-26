.

Andhra man leaves for Delhi on bullock cart to seek justice for his sister

Where there is a will, there's a way. The phrase got an entirely new meaning in Naga Durga Rao's determination to get justice for his sister. A resident of Muppala, Nandigama of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, his sister Satyavathi was married to Narendranath, a resident of Chandapuram in 2018. But she came back to her parents due to alleged harassment by her in-laws. He alleged that even as he lodged a police complaint, no action was taken and hence he has decided to travel to Delhi in a bullock cart to file a case in the Supreme Court. Currently, the bullock cart has entered the Khammam district in Telangana. Surely, a long way to go.