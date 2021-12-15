.

Anti-Pak protests against terror attacks in Kashmir held in Jammu Published on: 28 minutes ago



Several groups on Tuesday, staged anti-Pakistan protests at different places in Jammu to condemn the killing of civilians and security personnel by militants in Kashmir. The fresh protests in different parts of Jammu came a day after militants attacked a police bus in Srinagar and killed three police personnel. The protesters belonging to different groups set ablaze effigies of the Pakistani flag to denounce its continued support to the militant activities in the Union Territory. Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists staged a protest at Rani Park, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal outside Jammu bus stand and the Jammu West Assembly movement led the protest at Janipur.