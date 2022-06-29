.

LG Manoj Sinha flags off Amarnath Yatra Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Lt General Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the annual Amarnath Yatra which is all set to start from June 30 in the valley and will last till August 11. The Yatra is being held after a long hiatus of two years owing to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The authorities and administration in the area have made strict arrangements. For the first time, an anti-drone system is being used at a base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in view of the dangers posed by drones. In addition, sharpshooters have been deployed at sensitive locations, while sniffer dogs are also being used by the security forces. Anyone entering the Bhagwati Nagar base camp from outside without a pass has been banned.