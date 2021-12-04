.

TERRIFYING: Angry Elephant attacks tourist safari in South Africa Published on: 16 minutes ago



In a terrifying video, an angry elephant in musth can be seen attacking a group of tourists on safari and damaging an Eco Training vehicle in the Selati Game Reserve. The vehicle stopped to observe the elephants, however, an elephant, who was with the breeding herd, mock charged the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured during the attack. Later, eco training department of the country issued a press release saying that the Elephant bulls in musth experience high levels of testosterone and may display aggressive behaviour.