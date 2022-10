.

Temple decorated with Rs 5.5 crore cash in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Navaratri celebrations in Andra Pradesh, Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple was decorated with Rs 5.55 crore cash. The currency notes were stacked up all around the deity. The temple is located in Penugonda town in the West Godavari district. Devotees came in large numbers to offer prayers and see the goddess adorned with cash.