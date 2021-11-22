.

Andhra youth covers 450km on foot to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Published on: 16 minutes ago



Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): Sekar, a daily wage labourer, hailing from Rajam village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, wanted to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in person. To make his dream comes true, he started walking from his home in Srikakulam towards Tamil Nadu on November 9. On Nov 21, Sekar reached the Tamil Nadu-Andhra border after walking 450 km. After coming to know about his journey, DMK MLA from Gummidipoondi, D.J. Govindarajan, met Sekar. Sekar said, "Tamil Nadu CM Stalin is doing good. He inspects rain-affected areas in person and provides relief materials to people. He is also launching new schemes for the welfare of the people. So I decided to meet him." DMK MLA D.J. Govindarajan conveyed his best wishes to Sekar for his meeting with CM Stalin