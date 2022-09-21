.

Published on:

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): A woman was caught on camera stealing the wallet of a co-passenger inside a bus. The visuals of the broad daylight theft have surfaced on social media. The incident happened on Tuesday inside a private bus in Puttur of Andhra Pradesh's Dakshina Kannada district. The video revealed a woman stealing a purse from the handbag of another woman passenger in the crowded bus. Notably, the accused used her saree to cover the bag to avoid other passengers from noticing her act. A complaint was lodged at Puttur police station based on the CCTV footage. Police have started searching for the accused.