'Donkey Race' tradition continues in Andhra's Kurnool district Published on: 1 hours ago

Sri Janardhana Venkateswara Swamy Rathodsavam(Chariot Festival ) was organized in Vajrakaroor, Anantapur District on Friday. On this occasion, an innovative donkey race was held. The owners of donkeys ride them in the race. People from different areas of the district flocked to see the competition. The donkey race was conducted for a distance of 18 kilometres. It started from Vajrakaroor. Youngsters followed the donkeys on their bikes. Organizers said that they have been conducting this race every year but unable to hold these competitions for the past two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The winners of the race were given cash prizes and shawls.