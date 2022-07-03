.

Amravati Murder: Moments before murder caught on CCTV Published on: 2 hours ago

In the murder case of Umesh Kolhe, a chemist from Amravati, the investigation team has found CCTV footage that captured the moments right before the victim was murdered. The video shows footage from June 21, wherein the victim, Kolhe, is walking across a deserted street in front of a school while two assailants follow him on a motorcycle for some time before finally stabbing him to death. The murder is being linked to the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statement that had stirred controversy across the globe for the derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. This is similar to another case in Udaipur where a tailor was slain to death for posting in support of Sharma on social media.