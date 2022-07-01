.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath on the occasion of the 145th Rath Yatra held at Ahmedabad on Friday. Devotees also offered 'Mangala aarti' to the Lord. Similarly, hundreds of people joined the religious procession when the Lord, along with his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, riding a magnificent Nandighosa chariot went on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple in Odisha.