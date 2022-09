.

UP: Ambulance breaks down midway, locals push it Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Pratapgarh: A 108 ambulance broke down midway in front of Pratapgarh Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The viral video shows the locals pushing the vehicle but it did not start. The 108 ambulances, locals say, often malfunction causing inconvenience to patients. These ambulances are monitored by the government and are being overseen by Lucknow-based GVK Company.