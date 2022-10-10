.

Ambulance carrying Mulayam Singh Yadav's body breaks down midway

Mathura: Former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Delhi on Monday. His body was taken to Saifai in UP's Etawah, where he will be cremated at 3 pm on Tuesday. The ambulance carrying his body suddenly broke down near the Yamuna Expressway petrol pump in the Vrindavan Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The ambulance was halted for about 15 minutes. SP workers paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav's body in the meantime.