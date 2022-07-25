.

Watch: Drone video of Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar, 'saffron spectacle' Published on: 8 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haridwar: Kanwar Yatra 2022 is going on in most states of North India. Shiva devotees from different parts of the country joined the Kanwar Yatra to please their idol "Bholenath". They collect sacred water from the Ganga and carry it across hundreds of miles and offer it to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, a drone has captured the specialty of Haridwar. The video shows a crowd of pilgrims painted in saffron, lining up to have darshan.