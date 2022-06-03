.

Alarmed Kashmiri Hindus flee to Jammu amid targeted killings Published on: 44 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Jammu: As fear continued to grip the valley due to increased targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir, the government employees belonging to the minority community decided to flee Kashmir on Thursday and move to Jammu, where they believe to be safer. A bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Kashmir on Thursday. The incident came days after a Kashmiri Hindu teacher was shot dead by militants in Kulgam. “Situation is getting worse. Four killings took place today. Our demand was not fulfilled. We only asked them to relocate us. No safe places for minorities are available in Kashmir,” said Amit Kaul, an employee under PM package, on 2nd June.