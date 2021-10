.

Viral video: Air India plane gets stuck under footbridge at Delhi-Gurugram Highway Published on: 35 minutes ago



New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on the internet, an aircraft was seen stuck under a footbridge late at night on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. The plane is said to be a now-defunct Air India plane. The airline has said that the fuselage had been sold and has no connection with the national carrier.