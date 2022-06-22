.

Agnipath scheme has been brought in with a political motive to protect PM Modi: Harish Rawat Published on: 1 hours ago

Criticizing the BJP for bringing in the Agnipath scheme with a political motive, veteran Congressman and former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat said that as the nation is witnessing an extreme downslide in the employment generation and there were allegations against PM Modi for the rising unemployment, this scheme has been brought in "with a political motive and to ease off tensions for PM Modi." "The nation is witnessing an extreme situation with the employment rate getting to its toes and in response to that, this Agnipath scheme has been brought in and it serves two purposes. One this will ease tensions for PM Modi and on the other hand, it will manifest that jobs are being created. But tell me, how will it help the Youth and the Army? This will only weaken the system (in defense) and will only bring more uncertainties for the youth" said Rawat.