Agitated elephants attack a car before striding into forests

Tamil Nadu: A video of an elephant couple and their calf charging towards a car has surfaced online. The clip was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The video soon went viral. In the video, the elephants surged toward the car and slightly damaged the car before going back into the forest. The animals were agitated apparently by the presence of so many vehicles close to the forest. "Totally unacceptable and barbaric behavior by some idiotic onlookers. Just because Elephants are gentle, they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power," said one of the netizens. What is barbaric here? I don't find any fault of the car owner. His car didn't even touch them, instead he tried for U-turn but couldn't do so," wrote another user.