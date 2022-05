.

Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in several parts of Agartala Published on: 3 hours ago

Following a heavy downpour on May 19, several parts of Tripura’s Agartala were inundated. People were wading through submerged roads. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius respectively in the city.