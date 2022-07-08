.

Watch: Bike-borne youth washed away during rains in Jhansi Published on: 2 hours ago

Jhansi(Uttar Pradesh): A heavy downpour in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh led to water logging in the streets of the city on Thursday night. The water overflowed within the streets and the strong current of water flow washed down a bike along with a young man who was spotted in Naria Bazar. The video was shot by some passersby present in the area. Fortunately, the local people present there somehow saved his life.