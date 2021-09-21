.

After Afghans fell from plane, families live with horror



It's a scene that has come to symbolise the chaotic end to America's 20 years of war in Afghanistan: A lumbering U.S. Air Force cargo plane taking off from Kabul airport, chased by hundreds of desperate Afghan men scrambling to get on the aircraft. Videos taken by Afghans on the tarmac show hundreds running alongside it, and perhaps a dozen people sitting on top of the wheel well, though it is not known how many jumped off before the plane lifted off.