.

Afghans face tough economic conditions, choices Published on: Sep 19, 2021, 8:52 PM IST



Kabul (Afghanistan): Tough economic conditions in Afghanistan have forced some residents in Kabul to put their household belongings up for sale to earn money. In downtown Kabul, an entire street has become a second-hand goods market as people bring belongings such as kitchenware and furniture to sell in order to feed their families. Prices for goods are low, almost half their actual value, but vendors say they reflect what people can afford to pay in the current economic conditions.