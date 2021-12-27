.

Afghan village hit hard by drought Published on: 6 minutes ago



A collection of mud brick homes in the mountains outside the western city of Herat, Kamar Kalagh is home to about 150 families. Hit hard by droughts, the small village is shriveling away for want to enough water to survive. Afghanistan has long seen regular droughts. But in a 2019 report, the FAO warned that climate change could make them more frequent and more intense. Along with fighting, the drought has contributed to driving more than 700,000 people from their homes this year, and the onset of winter will only increase the potential for disaster.