Caught on cam: Police officer thrashes shop owner in Ludhiana Published on: 4 hours ago

An ACP severely thrashed a shop owner in the Salem Tabri area of ​​Ludhiana in Punjab. The incident has been captured on CCTV. The video shows the ACP suddenly beating the man with a stick as they were having a conversation. The man was then dragged and put inside the police jeep. DCP Virendra Brar, after watching the video, said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and action would be taken in this regard. No complaint has been lodged to the police so far.