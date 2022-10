.

Video: Remand prisoner escapes from Delhi Police custody Published on: 25 minutes ago

A CCTV footage from Delhi displayed a bizarre situation on Friday. In the video, an accused, accompanied by cops, is seen making a dash for freedom. The incident took place when the accused was being taken for a medical examination. Departmental action has been launched against SI Mohit and Constable Ajay for their negligence. The criminal in question was arrested in a fabricated arms license case.