Truck crashes into motorcyclist in Punjab Published on: 1 hours ago

Rupnagar (Punjab): In a horrific accident, a truck going to Chandigarh collided with another truck, broke the railing of the bridge, and crashed into a motorcyclist in Kurali near Rupnagar in Punjab. The people injured in this accident have been admitted to the hospital while the condition of the motorcyclist was told to be serious. He was referred to PGI Chandigarh immediately. Police have taken cognisance of the mishap.