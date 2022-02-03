.

Undettered by snowfall, AAP leader Col Kothiyal engaged in campaigning Published on: 2 hours ago



Uttarkashi: Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand Ajay Kothiyal conducted a door-to-door campaign in Gajana Patti village of Uttarkashi district amid heavy snowfall. Kothiyal said that this snowfall is reviving the memories of the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham. In Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts, the candidates are facing fierce snowfall while campaigning. Many roads are blocked due to snowfall in the mountains. At the same time, the candidates are trying to overcome these difficulties and still opting for the door-to-door campaign.