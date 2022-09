.

A woman from Indore makes chocolate Ganesh

The craze for making eco-friendly Ganpati idols has become a new fad nowadays. Nidhi Sharma hailing from Indore has come up with a novel idea and made Lord Ganesh's idol with brown chocolate. When the festival will come to an end, the idol will be immersed in more than 40 litres of milk and the 'liquid prasad' containing chocolate and milk will be distributed among the poor for partaking.