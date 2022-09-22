.

Cattle washed away in raging floodwaters in Dehradun, video viral

The incessant rains in the state since Wednesday have caused a flood-like situation in different areas including Chandrabani Cheola of Dehradun. Heavy showers wreaked havoc in the area during which a cattle got washed away in the rainwater. Councilor Sukhbir Butola said that 'due to lack of water outlets, there is a flood-like situation on this road every rainy season. Due to which people are compelled to risk their lives.' A video of a cow getting washed away by a strong water current has surfaced on social media.