Published on: 60 minutes ago

A rattlesnake created fear among the Narayanapuram Government High School staff in Unguturu mandal of Eluru district. The six-foot-long snake was spotted by staff on Thursday in a room where the study materials of the school were stored. The school principal informed the Snake Saviours Society. On reaching the school, they caught the snake. Later, it was left in the forest by members of the Snake Savouurs Society.