A massive fire breaks out in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Published on: 21 minutes ago

Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out in a drug manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Sunday and there has been no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The fire erupted in the pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area, an official from the fire department in Gandhinagar said. A call was received about the blaze around 9 am and five fire tenders were rushed there immediately, the official said. Gandhinagar fire brigade chief JN Dastur said that fire tire tenders initially arrived at the spot. He added, "More than five other fire tenders from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kalol and Kadi cities were also sent to the spot. Efforts are still on to bring the blaze under control." He also said that some workers who were inside the factory came out on time and no casualty has been reported so far.