Andhra man engulfed in flames after stunt goes wrong Published on: 2 hours ago



A man’s attempt to perform a dangerous fire breathing stunt went horribly wrong in Visakhapatnam, with his body catching on fire, shocking onlookers in Yelamanchili during the Nagula Chavithi event on Monday. The man has been identified as Santosh. He was critically injured while doing the stunt of pouring kerosene into his mouth and blow fire into the air to make huge flames. He was admitted to a local government hospital. However, the police have not received any complaints about the incident.