Watch crocodile rescue in Haridwar village

Missarpur (Uttarakhand): The residents of Missarpur village in Uttarakhand were stirred up by a crocodile seen in the village on Monday. The villagers immediately informed the forest department. The departmental team reached the spot and rescued the crocodile and later released it safely in the Ganges. It has become common to see wild animals in Haridwar. Amid the incessant rains, wild animals approach the residential areas in search of food.