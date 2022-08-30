.

Watch: Bike rider caught in a swollen stream in UP Published on: 1 hours ago

Due to the lack of rain in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, there was a situation of drought. Standing crops were yearning for water. But at the same time, due to the rain in the mountains of Nepal, there was a sudden flood in the Narayani canal flowing. Due to excess water, the swollen canal flowed into the crops. People were shocked to see the water level rising so fast. Amid this, a biker nearly drowned in the stream but was saved by the villagers in the nick of time.