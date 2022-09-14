.

Car crushes 8-year-old girl to death in Prayagraj Published on: 53 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death after a novice driving a car run her over in the Karchana police station area in Prayagraj. CCTV footage shows the girl standing near an autorickshaw. The car suddenly takes a sharp right turn hitting the rickshaw. It then runs over the girl before coming to a halt. The driver was thrashed by the people but escaped before the police arrived.