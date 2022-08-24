.

7,500 people to set world record by spinning charkhas on Ahmedabad riverfront Published on: 11 hours ago

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from August 27. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 7,500 charkhas will be spun simultaneously on the Sabarmati riverfront in his presence. Along with this, a world record will be set for spinning thousands of charkhas for approximately 30 minutes. Ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi will also launch various development works during his Gujarat visit.