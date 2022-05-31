.

7-year-old Garvit Sharma dons the role of 'traffic police' in MP Published on: 2 hours ago

Indore: Traffic police personnel Ranjit Singh has always been in the news. This time he was seen handling traffic with a 7-year-old boy, Garvit Sharma. The child had been watching Ranjit Singh handling traffic on TV for the past several days. Impressed by Ranjit Singh, Garvit Sharma was completely in police uniform when he went to the High Court square to meet him. Ranjit Singh spoke to the 7-year-old Garvit Sharma and briefed him about the traffic rules. The child then deployed himself at the chowk, handled the traffic and made people aware of it. The child also appealed to those who did not wear seat belts to follow the rules.